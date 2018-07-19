PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (OCHWW;www.ogilvychww.com), a WPP Health & Wellness company (NYSE:WPP), ( www.wpp.com ), today announced the promotion of Paula Huntzinger to chief talent officer, Ogilvy CommonHealth, US.

Ms. Huntzinger began her journey with OCHWW in 2014 when she joined the agency as director of HR and talent acquisition. Since that time, she has been responsible for overseeing a wide variety of successful talent acquisition initiatives. Ms. Huntzinger has contributed to the organization’s new leadership development framework, the agency’s talent mobility policy that fosters career development of employees across WPP Health & Wellness, and has led OCHWW’s executive recruiting efforts. Additionally, over the course of the last year, Ms. Huntzinger led both change management and culture-based efforts in support of the agency’s ongoing business initiatives.

OCHWW CEO Andrew Schirmer stated, “Paula has been able to bring to OCHWW a fresh perspective on talent management, and over the last four years she has become a critically important member of our executive leadership team. She will be the driving force behind our continuous evolution and leadership as a ‘people first’ enterprise and offering.”

As chief talent officer, Ms. Huntzinger will oversee direction and implementation of all of OCHWW’s US-based talent initiatives, including talent attraction, retention, engagement and remuneration. Ms. Huntzinger joined OCHWW from Mondelēz International, where, as strategic HR business lead, she partnered with R&D, Marketing, and Supply Chain teams to coordinate talent management, succession planning and employee engagement. Additionally, her efforts there included supporting business reorganization through design, communication, and change management strategies.

“I am excited about my expanded role in this dynamic client-centric business, where talent is the key to the ongoing success of OCHWW,” Ms. Huntzinger said.

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, a WPP Health & Wellness company, is committed to pervasive creativity and measurable effectiveness in healthcare communications, across every marketing platform. The agency’s main offices are in New Jersey and New York, with additional hubs in markets critical to clients’ global aspirations. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

