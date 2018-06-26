PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), a WPP Health & Wellness company (NYSE:WPP) ( www.wpp.com ), announced twelve promotions and three new hires to meet the growing demands at the network’s New Jersey-based medical education group.

Promotions:

Karen Campbell has been promoted from VP, account management, to SVP, account management

Craig Gelband, PhD has advanced from VP, group medical director, to SVP, group medical director

Danielle Sidawi, PhD, has moved from VP, group medical director, to SVP, group medical director

Cristina Mayer, PhD, has been elevated from senior medical director to VP, medical director

Jocelyn Masin has been promoted from group account director to VP, account management

Tom Gregory has been elevated from account supervisor to senior account supervisor

Chaitna Kuchinsky, MD, has advanced from assistant medical director to associate medical director

Melissa Wang, PhD, has moved from assistant medical director to associate medical director

Angela Chrisomalis, PhD, has advanced from scientific associate to senior scientific associate

Ashley DeNegre, PhD, has been elevated from scientific associate to senior scientific associate

Jillian Dietzold, PhD, has moved from scientific associate to senior scientific associate

Cindy Puente, PhD, has been promoted from scientific associate to senior scientific associate

New Hires:

Beth Brenner-Russo has joined the team as a VP, account director

Marshall B. Rovner, MD, has been hired as a medical director

Hannah Reed has signed on with the group as a program coordinator

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, a WPP Health & Wellness company, is committed to pervasive creativity and measurable effectiveness in healthcare communications, across every marketing platform. Our main offices are in New Jersey and New York, with additional hubs in markets critical to our clients’ global aspirations. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

