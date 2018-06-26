Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide’s medical education group flourishes with promotions and new hires
PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), a WPP Health & Wellness company (NYSE:WPP) (www.wpp.com), announced twelve promotions and three new hires to meet the growing demands at the network’s New Jersey-based medical education group.
Promotions:
- Karen Campbell has been promoted from VP, account management, to SVP, account management
- Craig Gelband, PhD has advanced from VP, group medical director, to SVP, group medical director
- Danielle Sidawi, PhD, has moved from VP, group medical director, to SVP, group medical director
- Cristina Mayer, PhD, has been elevated from senior medical director to VP, medical director
- Jocelyn Masin has been promoted from group account director to VP, account management
- Tom Gregory has been elevated from account supervisor to senior account supervisor
- Chaitna Kuchinsky, MD, has advanced from assistant medical director to associate medical director
- Melissa Wang, PhD, has moved from assistant medical director to associate medical director
- Angela Chrisomalis, PhD, has advanced from scientific associate to senior scientific associate
- Ashley DeNegre, PhD, has been elevated from scientific associate to senior scientific associate
- Jillian Dietzold, PhD, has moved from scientific associate to senior scientific associate
- Cindy Puente, PhD, has been promoted from scientific associate to senior scientific associate
New Hires:
- Beth Brenner-Russo has joined the team as a VP, account director
- Marshall B. Rovner, MD, has been hired as a medical director
- Hannah Reed has signed on with the group as a program coordinator
About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide
Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, a WPP Health & Wellness company, is committed to pervasive creativity and measurable effectiveness in healthcare communications, across every marketing platform. Our main offices are in New Jersey and New York, with additional hubs in markets critical to our clients’ global aspirations. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.
