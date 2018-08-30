PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (OCHWW) (www.ogilvychww.com), a WPP Health & Wellness company (NYSE: WPP) (www.wpp.com), announced today the promotions of Raymond Johnson, Laura Kohler, and Beth Lebowitz all from VP, management supervisors, to SVP, management supervisors, within the organization’s NJ-based market access team.

In their new posts, Mr. Johnson, Mrs. Kohler and Ms. Lebowitz and will each lead their respective account teams, where they will gather strategic and competitive insights, develop actionable strategies and tactical plans to ensure ongoing optimization of product value propositions, and drive maximum customer engagement through innovative technologies and collaborative initiatives for their clients’ brands.

Michael Zilligen, head of OCHWW’s NJ-based payer groups, shared, “Market access is more critical than ever to the success of our clients’ brands, and understanding the nuances of the payer channel requires experienced payer marketers and strategists. These three members of our payer team are ‘trusted advisors’ and extensions of our clients’ payer team, and are counted on to solve complex reimbursement challenges their brands face. Each brings unique skills and experience, and I’m proud to recognize them for their contributions.”

