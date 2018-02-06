Established in 2001 in Williamsburg, Virginia, Snow Companies works in over 80 disease states and therapeutic areas. Through its trademarked Patient Ambassador® model, Snow has helped tens of thousands of patients tell their personal health stories and has inspired millions of people living with diseases and health conditions to become empowered patients.

The agency was founded by Brenda Snow, whose personal experiences became the impetus for starting a communications company with the primary goal of giving a voice to patients. Snow, who is CEO, together with co-owner and COO, Corbin Wood, will continue to lead the agency as part of Omnicom Health Group.

“More and more of our clients realize the importance of a patient-first philosophy. But patient centricity isn’t a belief, it’s a practice,” said Ed Wise, CEO, Omnicom Health Group. “Snow Companies has created the best practice in patient leadership and storytelling and we are thrilled to bring their expertise and talent to our clients.”

“We are honored to align with a strategic partner who cares as much about patients as we do,” said Brenda Snow. “We have worked with many of the companies at Omnicom Health Group for years, and are looking forward to working more closely with them to bring even more value to our clients.”

“This combination was driven by a strong strategic and cultural fit that will allow Snow Companies and Omnicom Health Group to grow and fortify our commitment to patients,” added Corbin Wood.

ABOUT OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP

Omnicom Health Group (www.omnicomhealthgroup.com) is a global collective of communications companies with more than 3,200 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. It provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries through a combination of specialized agencies, customized client solutions, and collaborations with other Omnicom network agencies. Organized around four customer groups—healthcare professionals, patients, payers, and medical, evidence and regulatory stakeholders—Omnicom Health Group serves more than 100 clients in over 55 offices worldwide. Omnicom Health Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., and a global group of marketing services companies with over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: healthcare, public relations, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding, research and advertising.

ABOUT SNOW COMPANIES

Snow Companies, established in 2001 in Williamsburg, Virginia, is a global leader in patient storytelling. Snow Companies was the first in the industry to bring strategic, regulatory-compliant, real-life patient stories to direct-to-patient initiatives. As a full-service agency, Snow Companies is ranked among the nation’s leading companies, winning awards such as MM&M’s Top 100 agencies and Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing private companies (46th in the health industry, 627th overall).

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom’s branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.omnicomgroup.com