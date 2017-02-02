Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 11,566 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 9,700 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,300 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,600 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.
The company, which filed to go public in late December, was expected to offer about 7.7 million shares in the price range of $18-$21 per share. bit.ly/2jAS1vV
This decision does not preclude Braeburn and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners from considering an IPO or an alternative financing in the future, the company said in an emailed statement.
The U.S. healthcare industry is facing considerable uncertainty. President Donald Trump has accused drugmakers of “getting away with murder” and vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare. He, however, has promised to speed up approvals and ease regulations.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
Source: Reuters Health
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-braeburn-pharms-ipo-idUSKBN15H1TU
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!