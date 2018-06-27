bioLIVE & CPhI Pharma Insights reports: The Pharma Insight reports – created by the UBM pharma portfolio, which organizes the world’s leading pharmaceutical networking events, with over 100,000 attendees globally – analyze individual parts of the pharma industry, as well as creating the eagerly anticipated CPhI Annual Report, which features a global panel of experts, and a bio section in 2018. The vision is to harness the power of UBM’s independent position within the industry so that it can produce unbiased analysis of the global pharmaceutical industry and help to see emerging trends and bring different perspectives together. The Annual Report utilizes expert in-depth essays, looking at future contingencies, whilst the Pharma Insights series takes perspectives from CPhI and bioLIVE exhibitors and the wider industry.

The biopharmaceutical industry has grown impressively in recent years, with its global compound growth rate (CAGR) estimated to reach 8.5% between 2018-2023, outstripping traditional New Chemical Entity sectors (https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry). Emerging novel drugs show huge therapeutic potential, such as antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), checkpoint inhibitors and viral gene therapy. But as the industry grows, it may face potential issues securing an expanded supply chain.

Until recently the bio industry’s primary focus was to simply get their products to clinic as quickly as possible, with little incentive to focus on product and supply chain efficiency. However, now that the industry is experiencing greater demand and product volumes are increasing – coupled with generics and healthcare reforms – there is an increased desire to explore how overall cost of production can be lowered. It’s a mirror image of the small molecule industries maturation some 10 or 20 years earlier. As a result innovators and biogeneric companies are exploring not only how to speed products to market, but also, how they might lower costs in the commercial phase (for which a majority of processes are set earlier in the development cycle).

This whitepaper assesses the current state of the large molecule sector, and how it may be able to learn from the small molecule industry in terms of its supply chain support infrastructure, as well as its acquisition of staff and the adoption of Process Analytical Technology (PAT). We also look at what the large molecule industry can offer the small molecule industry in terms of novel technologies currently adopted in biologics. Included here are expert insights across both industries, evaluating just some of the potential benefits that could be enjoyed through further collaboration.

To view the whitepaper, please click here

To get more information on bioLIVE, please visit www.bio.live