Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 10,766 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,100 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 8,700 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,400 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Drug developer Otonomy Inc said on Thursday its drug to treat acute otitis externa (AOE), an infection in the outer ear canal, met the main goal in a late-stage trial.
AOE, also known as swimmer’s ear, is a type of bacterial infection causing inflammation in the external ear canal.
The drug, Otiprio, is approved for use in pediatric patients during tympanostomy tube placement surgery.
Children suffering from middle-ear infection, also known as otitis media with effusion (OME), undergo a tympanostomy tube placement surgery to drain out accumulated fluid and simplify the administration of antibiotics.
The company said it would submit a supplemental marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2017.
Otiprio, which was approved in late 2015, generated sales of $300,000 in the third quarter of 2016.
There are nearly 4 million cases of AOE each year in the United States, according to the company.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Source: Reuters Health
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-otonomy-trials-idUSKBN14P1BO
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!