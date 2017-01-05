Ad Header

Ear infection drug succeeds in late-stage trial
Ear infection drug succeeds in late-stage trial

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, January 5th, 2017

 

 

Otonomy’s ear infection drug succeeds in late-stage trial

 

 

Drug developer Otonomy Inc said on Thursday its drug to treat acute otitis externa (AOE), an infection in the outer ear canal, met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

 

AOE, also known as swimmer’s ear, is a type of bacterial infection causing inflammation in the external ear canal.

 

The drug, Otiprio, is approved for use in pediatric patients during tympanostomy tube placement surgery.

 

Children suffering from middle-ear infection, also known as otitis media with effusion (OME), undergo a tympanostomy tube placement surgery to drain out accumulated fluid and simplify the administration of antibiotics.

 

The company said it would submit a supplemental marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2017.

 

Otiprio, which was approved in late 2015, generated sales of $300,000 in the third quarter of 2016.

 

There are nearly 4 million cases of AOE each year in the United States, according to the company.

 

 

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

 

Source: Reuters Health

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-otonomy-trials-idUSKBN14P1BO

 

