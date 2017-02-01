In honor of American Heart Month, AHA and OH launch new initiative to improve heart health outcomes.

CHICAGO, IL – (February 1, 2017) – In honor of American Heart Month, Outcome Health (formerly ContextMedia) today announces a collaboration with the American Heart Association. Through this joint initiative, health information produced by the American Heart Association will be delivered by way of Outcome Health’s technology platform to consultation rooms across 55,000 member offices. The two organizations will also collaborate to produce original video content and infographics to be shared with millions of patients via Outcome Health’s Digital Wallboard, Exam Room Tablets and and Waiting Room Screens.

Outcome Health and the American Heart Association will work together to bring technology and information to cardiology consultations in order to improve understanding of heart conditions, decision making and treatment options to improve outcomes in the fight against cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States.

“Outcome Health’s network will provide an effective platform for us to engage patients and share meaningful public health information about heart disease prevention, the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and science-based treatment guidelines to improve outcomes of heart conditions,” said Jason Dyer, SVP of Digital Marketing and Content Syndication. “We’re excited to work with Outcome Health to extend our information into the physician-patient consultation.”

Following its recent acquisition of AccentHealth, Outcome Health brings health information and intelligence to over 20% of all the outpatient facilities in the country. On Outcome Health’s Digital Wallboard, 3D anatomical renderings of the heart are used more than any other diagram, and in over 95% of cardiology-related consultations.

“Providing insights and content from the American Heart Association across our nationwide platform will be a benefit to millions of patients and caregivers who crave meaningful information and intelligence while they make decisions about preventing and managing heart disease,” said Anil Harjani, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Outcome Health. “With 12.4M unique patients visiting their physician annually for heart disease each year according to the CDC, the need for this type of intelligence during the consultation is urgent, and the opportunity for impact unmatched.”

Outcome Health delivers better health outcomes and impacts the human condition positively through technology. Founded in 2006 by Rishi Shah and Shradha Agarwal, the company has doubled each year in its scale of technology implementation at outpatient healthcare facilities, business partnerships with global life sciences and medical device companies, product innovation and team growth. Decision platforms such as digital anatomy boards, interactive educational tablets and mobile connectivity in consultation rooms deliver measurable outcomes through actionable intelligence on conditions, treatments and lifestyle changes to improve the quality of life. To find out more about Outcome Health, visit www.OutcomeHealth.com.

