“This year’s flu season has been devastating for at-risk populations, including the very young, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems, but it has also hit otherwise healthy people unusually hard,” said Anil Harjani Vice President, Product Management & Strategic Partnerships at Outcome Health. “By increasing awareness of the risks and educating patients about how to prevent the spread of influenza, our goal is to keep more people healthy through the duration of flu season and help save lives.”

While flu shots have been available for months, CDC recommends that all unvaccinated individuals get the shot as quickly as possible, as flu season may not have peaked. The CDC also advises that certain groups are at a high risk of developing serious complications if they contract influenza, including pregnant women, children younger than 5, people 65 and older and any individual with certain chronic medical conditions.

The Outcome Health campaign will provide information about protecting those who are unable to get the vaccine, and actions to take if you or someone in your household gets sick. Health officials have confirmed that there has been an increase in the number of people visiting their doctors or health-care providers for flu-like symptoms; therefore, point of care is a powerful tool for patients to learn how to stay healthy.

The CDC says this season’s epidemic is on track to rival the 2014-15 flu season. That year, the CDC estimates 34 million Americans got the flu, with more than 700,000 hospitalized.

