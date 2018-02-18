Ad Header

People on the Move: Biotechnology Companies

Written by: | andrew.humphreys@medadnews.com | Dated: Sunday, February 18th, 2018

 

Anu Balendran, Ph.D., has been appointed VP Business Development at Alligator Bioscience. Dr Balendran will be responsible for leading Alligator’s preclinical projects towards out-licensing. He joins Alligator from his role as external innovation director, AstraZeneca. He will assume his new role on May 1, 2018. This appointment follows those of Charlotte A. Russell, M.D., Ph.D., as chief medical officer and Peter Ellmark, Ph.D., associate professor, as VP, Discovery, in December 2017.

Peter Keller joined Disarm Therapeutics as chief business officer in January. Keller previously was chief business officer at Selecta Biosciences.

