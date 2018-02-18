Michael Mulhern has joined AMRI as CEO, succeeding William S. Marth. Mulhern was previously CEO of Sterigenics International. Marth will remain with the company in an advisory role. AMRI is a global pharmaceutical contract research, development and manufacturing organization.

Raymond Kaczmarek is now president of Nitto Avecia Pharma Services Inc. (Avecia Pharma), a leading CGMP contract development and manufacturing organization. Kaczmarek most recently served as VP, Commercial Manufacturing and Supply Operations at Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chris Curtin has become chief operating officer of UPM Pharmaceuticals, a contract development and manufacturing organization focused on solid oral and semi-solid dosage forms. Curtin was promoted from his previous role as executive VP of Quality Operations.