Wayne Swanton has been promoted to executive VP, Global Operations, at Allergan Plc following notification that Rob Stewart, executive VP and chief operating officer, intends to leave Allergan to become president and CEO of Amneal Pharmaceuticals. Swanton joins Allergan’s executive leadership team and maintain responsibility for Global Manufacturing, Quality, Supply Chain, Procurement, Pharmaceutical Technology, Operational Excellence, Engineering, Environmental Health & Safety and Security.

Linda Law, M.D., has been made U.S. VP, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, at Advicenne. Dr. Law will oversee Advicenne’s clinical development and medical affairs efforts in North America, which are focused on the company’s most advanced program, ADV7103. Dr. Law will report to Dr. Luc-André Granier, CEO, medical director and co-founder of Advicenne.

Dr. Law brings 20 years of experience in international pharmaceutical development and medical affairs across a wide range of therapeutic areas. She has been involved in the development, approval and launch of more than 10 products, in addition to evaluating and developing integrated strategies for dozens of in-licensed candidates across a broad range of indications, including rare diseases.

Advicenne is developing pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases.

Sunny Zhang has joined CANbridge Life Sciences as VP of Regulatory Affairs and Quality. Zhang brings to the position considerable regulatory experience in China in oncology and rare diseases. Prior to joining CANbridge, she was the head of Regulatory Affairs at Novartis Oncology China. CANbridge Life Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing Western drug candidates in China and North Asia.

Timothy C. Crew has been named as Lannett Company Inc.’s new CEO. Crew succeeds Arthur Bedrosian. Crew has more than 25 years of experience in the generic and branded pharmaceutical industries, most recently serving as CEO of Cipla North America. Lannett Company develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications.

Rich Heyman, Ph.D., has been appointed acting CEO of ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Leonard Reyno, M.D., has joined as executive VP and chief medical officer. Dr. Heyman previously served as CEO of Seragon Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Reyno most recently served as senior VP and chief medical officer at Agensys. ORIC is a privately held oncology company focused on addressing mechanisms of resistance.

Matthew Brams, M.D., has been appointed to the role of chief medical officer Cingulate Therapeutics LLC. Dr. Brams is a co-founder of Cingulate Therapeutics and serves as a member of the board of directors. Before taking the role of chief medical officer at Cingulate, he held the position of medical director and principal of Bayou City Research Inc. Cingulate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and innovative products utilizing its precision timed release drug delivery platform technology.

David E. Moller, M.D., has been appointed chief scientific officer of Sigilon Therapeutics. Dr. Moller was VP of Business Development – Emerging Technology and Innovation at Eli Lilly and Co. Sigilon Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops immune-privileged Living Therapeutics.

BridgeBio Pharma has strengthened its executive leadership team with two key hires who will join the company as CEOs-in-residence. Sanuj Ravindran, M.D., will serve as CEO of PellePharm Inc. and will focus on dermatological and international programs across the BridgeBio portfolio. Eric Michael David, M.D., J.D., joins BridgeBio to lead the company’s gene therapy efforts including two unannounced companies. The new hires join current CEO-in-residence, Shafique Virani, M.D., who is focused on central nervous system and oncology development programs.

Dr. Ravindran was previously chief business officer of aTyr Pharma. Dr. David is a co-founder of Organovo, where he most recently served as chief strategy officer and executive VP of preclinical development.

Michael Henderson, M.D., has been promoted to senior VP of asset acquisition, operations, and strategy and Cameron Turtle, DPhil, is now senior VP of portfolio management and corporate development. BridgeBio is a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel, genetically targeted therapies to improve the lives of patients.

David Apelian, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed as chief operating officer and executive medical officer of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Dr. Apelian was most recently executive VP and chief medical officer of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases.