Uwe Röhrhoff has been named CEO of Perrigo Company following the retirement of John T. Hendrickson.

According to Perrigo Chairman Laurie Brlas, Röhrhoff is an experienced, well-respected and successful CEO.

“Uwe brings a strong track record of operational excellence, strategic growth, and healthcare supply chain management,” Brlas says. “As the CEO of Gerresheimer AG, a publicly traded international manufacturer for the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, Uwe’s transformative strategic vision and focus on operational excellence enhanced the company’s leading market positions and created significant value for shareholders of approximately 225 percent in total shareholder return as CEO. We are confident that his leadership style and industry, financial and operational expertise are the right fit for Perrigo.

“We are grateful to John for his passionate leadership and contributions to the company over the past 28 years. John has been a trusted leader, a great colleague, and a friend to many, and we value his continued guidance as Uwe transitions into his new role.”

Röhrhoff has more than 25 years of experience with Gerresheimer AG, a leading global manufacturer of pharmaceutical packaging products and medical devices for storage, dosage and safe administration of drugs that generated approximately €1.4 billion in revenue in 2016. He began his career with Gerresheimer AG in 1991, steadily advancing within the organization to serve in a number of key leadership roles in Europe and North America. He served as an executive board member, responsible for two of the company’s three business units, and CEO of Gerresheimer AG until his retirement in August 2017.

Röhrhoff serves as audit committee chairman on the board of directors of Catalent Inc. He is also deputy chairman of Klöckner & Co SE, one of the world’s largest producer-independent steel and metal distributors. Röhrhoff plans to step down from both boards. He earned a business administration degree from the University of Cologne.

“I am excited for the opportunity at Perrigo,” Röhrhoff says. “I look forward to working with Perrigo’s experienced management team, who have been instrumental in positioning the Company’s consumer OTC and prescription pharmaceutical businesses to capitalize on current trends in the market. I have long admired Perrigo’s operational excellence and its mission to deliver high-quality, affordable healthcare products that improve the lives of patients and families. I see great opportunity to leverage the company’s unique asset base and to lead its talented employees to deliver enhanced value for shareholders. Perrigo’s core values resonate with me deeply, and I look forward to leading this organization into its next stage of evolution.”

Hendrickson resigned as CEO and board member on January 15, 2018, but will remain with the company until March 15, 2018, to ensure a smooth and successful transition.