In its earnings call on Monday, Perrigo, which has corporate headquarters in Dublin, announced it projected a preliminary loss for 2016 and also said it was initiating a plan to streamline its organizational structure to save $130 million by mid-2018. That restructuring will come with the cost of about 750 non-manufacturing positions , which is about 14 percent of those job types,reported Monday afternoon.

During a conference call with investors, Chief Executive Officer John Hendrickson said the cuts will allow the company to be more streamlined and efficient. He said they are critical to Perrigo’s ability to “drive our business forward,” MiBiz reported.

In addition to the loss of those 750 jobs, Perrigo announced Chief Financial Officer Judy Brown was departing Perrigo for a role at Amgen. The company appointed Ron Winowiecki as acting CFO.

In addition to the job cuts, Perrigo said it signed an agreement with RPI Finance Trust worth up to $2.85 billion for the MS drug. Perrigo acquired a share of royalty rights to Tysabri in 2013 as part of the acquisition of Elan Corporation (ELN). Biogen owns the marketing rights to Tysabri as part of its own deal with Elan.

The deal with RPI includes $2.2 billion, plus $650 million in potential milestone payments based upon future global sales of the drug in 2018 and 2020, the company said. In a statement, Hendrickson said the decision to unload Tysabri was made in 2016 as part of a plan to sell-off non-core assets. Hendrickson also said the sale is part of a portfolio review process that will focus on Perrigo’s consumer-facing and drug business