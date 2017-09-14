Ad Header

Prostate cancer drug clears late-stage trial

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, September 14th, 2017

 

Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug clears late-stage trial

 

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc said on Thursday their drug to treat a type of prostate cancer met the main goal of improving overall survival in a late-stage trial.

The oral drug, Xtandi, in combination with an anti-hormone therapy was more successful than an anti-hormone therapy alone in improving overall survival in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The drug is already approved to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

 

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-trials/pfizer-astellas-prostate-cancer-drug-clears-late-stage-trial-idUSKCN1BP146

 

