Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 11,766 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 10,300 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,500 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,700 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
In their letter, the business leaders said the plan championed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, and Rep. Kevin Brady, a Texas Republican who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, would lower tax rates and allow companies to “free-up much needed capital” for companies to invest in U.S. manufacturing—something that President Donald Trump has championed. The leaders also said implementing the tax plan would stop corporate inversions that see U.S.-based companies take corporate residence in countries with lower tax rates.
“Incremental tweaks will not level the playing field for American workers or dramatically reinvigorate economy growth,” the letter said.
While the manufacturing leaders were behind the tax proposal, retail leaders have rejected the plan, saying the included provision to “ensure goods and services made abroad face the same tax burden as goods produced in the U.S.,” as the coalition letter says, would raise the costs of goods sold in places like Target or Best Buy, which means prices for American consumers will increase, CNBC reported. Those business leaders established their own lobbying group, the Coalition for Affordable Products, CNBC said.
While the House plan has the support of manufacturing leaders, which also includes the leadership of companies like Boeing, Caterpillar and GE, CNBC noted that it has received a “lukewarm reception” in the U.S. Senate.
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!