Pfizer-Lilly pain drug meets late-stage trial goals
(Reuters) – An experimental osteoarthritis drug developed by Pfizer Inc and Eli Lilly and Co achieved its main goal of lowering pain in a late stage trial, the companies said on Wednesday, potentially offering a safer alternative to opioids.
Opioid abuse has reached epidemic proportions in the United States and drugmakers have been looking for less addictive and safer options for people wanting to reduce pain.
The treatment, tanezumab, belongs to an investigational category of pain medications that target nerve growth factor, a protein involved in the growth of nerve cells, and is also being evaluated to treat chronic lower back and cancer pain.
U.S. regulators in 2015 lifted a hold on trials of medicines targeting the protein due to concerns they could worsen osteoarthritis in a small percentage of patients.
Pfizer’s shares were marginally up at $37.79 in premarket trade. Eli Lilly shares rose 1 percent to $90.50.
