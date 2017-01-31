At its annual financial report, Pfizer PFE ) quietly indicated that it had canceled three pipeline projects from its programs.

The three projects are PF-06291874, in Phase II trials for type 2 diabetes, PF-06815345 in Phase I for hyperlipidemia, and PF-06412562 for cognitive disorder.

Clinicaltrials.gov indicates that Pfizer was testing PF-06291874 in more than 200 patients versus a placebo in diabetic patients who weren’t managing their blood glucose levels with metformin.

The cognitive disorder PF-06412562 was being tested in was schizophrenia.

Otherwise, the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 report showed $52.8 billion in revenue, an 11 percent operational growth. In the fourth quarter, Pfizer reported $13.6 billion in revenue, about a 1 percent operational decline.

Financial reports only reflected three months of legacy Medivation (MDVN) operations. Pfizer acquired Medivation on September 28, 2016. It also acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals (ANAC) on June 24, so the financial results only reflected partial year results.

“I was pleased with the company’s overall performance during 2016,” Ian Read, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer said in a statement, “and believe both of our businesses executed well despite a challenging operating environment. We generated attractive operational revenue and earnings growth driven by our major products within both the Innovative Health and Essential Health businesses. In addition to strong business performance, we allocated our shareholders’ capital to a variety of value-creating initiatives that included company and product portfolio acquisitions, share repurchases, an increase in our dividend and ongoing funding for our R&D and commercial organizations.