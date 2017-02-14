With little or no fanfare, Pfizer acquired a 16.4 percent stake in San Clemente, Calif.-based ICU Medical ICUI ) on February 13. This is part of a deal announced in October 2016, where Pfizer sold itsbusiness to ICU Medical. The deal closed this week after some modifications to the original agreement.

A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicated that Pfizer acquired 3,200,000 shares of ICU stock.

The purpose of the deal was described: “Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, ICU Medical purchased all of Pfizer’s global infusion therapy net assets, Hospira Infusion Systems, for a purchase price of 3,200,000 newly issued unregistered shares of Common Stock, a promissory note from ICU Medical in the amount of $75 million and net cash of approximately $200 million before customary post-closing adjustments for net working capital. In addition, Pfizer is entitled to receive a contingent amount of up to an additional $225 million in cash based on ICU Medical’s achievement of certain cumulative performance targets for the combined company through December 31, 2019.”

The two companies entered into the Shareholder Agreement on February 3. ICU Medical announced the deal on February 6. The Hospira Infusion Systems business includes I.V. pumps, solutions and device that will make ICU Medical one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies.

“We are pleased that Hospira Infusion Systems is now part of ICU Medical and welcome our new Hospira colleagues to the ICU team,” said Vivek Jain, chairman and chief executive officer of ICU Medical, in a statement. “We look forward to working together to continue providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide.”