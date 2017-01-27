Top Articles
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion recommending XELJANZ® (tofacitinib citrate) 5 mg twice daily (BID) for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The CHMP’s opinion will now be sent to the European Commission (EC) for final decision. If approved, XELJANZ in combination with methotrexate (MTX) will be indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active RA in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs. XELJANZ can be given as monotherapy in case of intolerance to MTX or when treatment with MTX is inappropriate.
“More than 2.9 million people are currently living with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis in Europe. Even with multiple therapeutic options, many of these people may not adequately respond to currently available treatments, including methotrexate,” said Michael Corbo, Chief Development Officer, Inflammation & Immunology, Global Product Development. “The positive CHMP opinion for tofacitinib is an important milestone as we work to bring this new oral treatment option to people in the European Union living with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis.”
The marketing authorisation application (MAA) included data from the Oral Rheumatoid Arthritis Phase 3 TriaLs (ORAL) global development program in RA. This program consisted of six completed clinical trials, ORAL Start, ORAL Solo, ORAL Standard, ORAL Sync, ORAL Scan, and ORAL Step, in addition to two open-label long-term extension (LTE) studies. At the time of the MAA submission, the ORAL development program had accumulated more than 19,000 patient-years of drug exposure in over 6,100 patients with follow-up observations of up to eight years in one of the LTE studies.
Tofacitinib is part of the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor class of medications. This will be a new class of medicines for the treatment of moderate to severe active RA in the EU.
About Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)
RA is a chronic, inflammatory autoimmune disease that causes a range of symptoms, including pain and swelling in the joints, particularly those in the hands, feet and knees. Although the exact cause of RA is unknown, it is considered to be an autoimmune disease, because the immune system in people with RA mistakes the body’s healthy tissues for a threat and attacks them. Some people are at increased risk for developing RA, including people with a family history of RA, smokers and women. Three times as many women are affected by RA compared to men. RA affects approximately 17.6 million people worldwide and more than 2.9 million people in Europe. It can develop at any time during adulthood, but it usually occurs between 40 and 70 years of age.
About XELJANZ (tofacitinib citrate)
XELJANZ® (tofacitinib citrate) has been approved for use in over 50 countries. Since tofacitinib was first approved in the U.S. in 2012, it has been prescribed to more than 85,000 patients worldwide. In the European Union (EU), XELJANZ is an investigational medicine and has not been approved for use.
Pfizer is committed to advancing the science of JAK inhibition and enhancing understanding of XELJANZ through robust clinical development programs in the treatment of immune-mediated inflammatory conditions.
XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR U.S. Label Information
XELJANZ (tofacitinib citrate)/XELJANZ XR (tofacitinib citrate) extended-release is a prescription medicine called a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR is used to treat adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in which methotrexate did not work well. XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR may be used as a single agent or in combination with methotrexate (MTX) or other non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Use of XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR in combination with biologic DMARDs or potent immunosuppressants, such as azathioprine and cyclosporine, is not recommended.
Important Safety Information
It is not known if XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR will harm an unborn baby. To monitor the outcomes of pregnant women exposed to XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR, a registry has been established. Physicians are encouraged to register patients and pregnant women are encouraged to register themselves by calling 1-877-311-8972.
Patients should tell their healthcare providers if they plan to breastfeed or are breastfeeding. Patients and their healthcare provider should decide if they will take XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR or breastfeed. They should not do both.
Please click the direct link to the full US Prescribing Information for XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide: http://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=959.
Pfizer Inc.: Working together for a healthier world®
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world’s best-known consumer healthcare products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, Pfizer has worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. For more information, please visit us at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.
DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of January 27, 2017. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.
This release contains forward-looking information about a potential indication in Europe for XELJANZ (tofacitinib citrate) 5 mg twice daily for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs. XELJANZ can be given as monotherapy in case of intolerance to MTX or when treatment with MTX is inappropriate (the “potential indication”), including its potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including, without limitation, the ability to meet anticipated trial commencement and completion dates and regulatory submission dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, including unfavorable new clinical data and additional analyses of existing clinical data; uncertainties regarding the commercial success of XELJANZ; whether and when the European Commission may approve the Marketing Authorisation Application for the potential indication and whether and when regulatory authorities in any other jurisdictions where applications are pending or may be submitted for XELJANZ may approve any such applications, which will depend on the assessment by such regulatory authorities of the benefit-risk profile suggested by the totality of the efficacy and safety information submitted; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of XELJANZ; and competitive developments.
A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.
