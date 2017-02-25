Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 11,766 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 10,400 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,500 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,700 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
“Pfizer is among a number of companies that have received subpoenas regarding this matter,” the New York-based company said in an emailed statement on Friday.
Drugmakers including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have disclosed involvement in similar government investigations.
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Pfizer said the December 2015 and July 2016 subpoenas were related to groups that help cover patient co-payments for prescription drugs.
Medicare is the U.S. government healthcare plan for seniors.
As aggressive price increases for certain prescription medications have drawn the ire of politicians and the healthcare industry, concern has grown that donations made by pharmaceutical companies to patient assistance groups may be contributing to the price inflation.
“We support initiatives, including co-pay foundations, to help patients most in need gain access to medicines,” Pfizer said. “We strive to follow government guidelines associated with any contributions we make.”
Pfizer said it has been providing information to the government in response to the subpoenas.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Leslie Adler)
Source: Reuters Health
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-subpoena-idUSKBN1632M3
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!