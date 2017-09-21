In today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, the demonstration of value has never been more important to ensure patient access to life-changing therapies. Through health research and analysis, value message development, and brand engagement, Precision Value & Health harnesses and deploys the insights of leading market access thought leaders, former payer executives, academics, policy makers, and strategic marketers.

Representing a unique solution for navigating the entire route to commercialization, Precision Value & Health comprises Precision’s industry-leading business units: Precision for Value, Precision Health Economics, and precisioneffect.

Precision for Value develops distinctive payer value propositions and solutions that differentiate medical innovations and ensure optimal market access and reimbursement by leveraging insights from an experienced and highly regarded team of payer executives.

Precision Health Economics provides innovative health policy research and economic analysis for influencing policy debates on critical healthcare issues, along with state-of-the-art evidence synthesis methods, models, strategies, and communications plans.

precisioneffect is an award-winning healthcare advertising agency dedicated to working with companies seeking to change the standard of care by identifying and upending status quo behaviors among physicians, patients, and caregivers.

With more than 500 employees in 10 offices across North America and Europe, Precision Value & Health offers clients a proven and unprecedented opportunity to establish clinical, economic, and humanistic value across the commercialization continuum.

“Precision Value & Health has a wide range of experts and services that help our customers stay ahead in an ever-changing healthcare landscape,” said Dan Renick, president of Precision Value & Health. “Unlike other enterprises that take cookie-cutter approaches, our expertise is in recognizing change and delivering new customized solutions for a dynamic environment. Our experienced management team is excited to lead this comprehensive level of expertise and deliver it seamlessly to the marketplace.”

About Precision Medicine Group

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group is a specialized services company supporting next generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Precision provides an integrated infrastructure that supports pharmaceutical and life sciences companies as they develop new products in the age of precision medicine. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with offices throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.com.

