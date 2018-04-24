Addition of London-based multichannel healthcare agency complements and strategically expands existing global expertise and capabilities

BOSTON, April 24, 2018 — precisioneffect, the healthcare advertising agency dedicated to working with companies that seek to change the standard of care, today announced it is acquiring Big Pink, a leading European multichannel marketing healthcare agency recognized for providing strategically designed and creatively delivered campaigns to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. The acquisition marks an important expansion of precisioneffect’s global footprint and employee base, and positions the company to provide its clients with additional value through enhanced services and expertise.

Founded in 1992, Big Pink delivers pragmatic multichannel marketing campaigns and consultancy with a creative edge. The company has a consistent record of growth and long-tenured client relationships. One of Big Pink’s signature campaigns was a flu-awareness campaign for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), one of the world’s largest providers of vaccines, which was executed in diverse markets. The agency is also a Level 4 Veeva partner, working with top pharmaceutical companies to provide content, optimization, and the global adoption of Veeva products.

“Big Pink brings a breadth of experience and depth in multichannel marketing that will both complement and expand precisioneffect’s expertise,” said Carolyn Morgan, president, precisioneffect. “Their leadership and creative teams are big thinkers and we are excited to bring the creative power of these two companies together to help our clients change the standard of care around the world.”

Headquartered in Windsor, UK, Big Pink is led by founders, Chief Executive Officer Wayne Page and Creative Director Simon Wilson. Page and Wilson will join Morgan and precisioneffect’s leadership team to focus on new market opportunities and overall business development. With the addition of Big Pink, precisioneffect has 175 marketing professionals across Boston, Chicago, Costa Mesa, and London to deliver essential global go-to-market strategies for their healthcare clients.

“Whether implementing a global, regional, or local multichannel marketing campaign or breathing new life into an existing brand, the integrated force of these two businesses can help any company wanting to raise the bar in the healthcare arena,” said Page. “Our companies’ culture and guiding principles closely align, we’re looking to deliver more, innovative, creative work, and disrupt the traditional approach to pharma marketing.”