ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nearly all patients who completed at least eight weeks of hepatitis C treatment with Gilead’s Harvoni® (ledipasvir/sofosbuvir) were cured of the disease, according to Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime). Prime, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving nearly 20 million members nationally, will present the data next week at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy’s 2017 Annual Meeting. The results are similar to clinical trial data on the treatment, which found cure rates of 94 to 99 percent.

For the study, Prime researchers reviewed data from 311 individuals who received at least eight weeks of Harvoni therapy and had a sustained virologic response (SVR) test result provided to the pharmacy between 12 to 24 weeks following Harvoni use. The SVR is used determine treatment response. Researchers found 301 of 311 members (96.8 percent) had a SVR laboratory result indicating a cure.

“Prime’s real-world data reflect findings from clinical trials. Our members who received at least eight weeks of Harvoni through Prime Therapeutics Specialty PharmacyTM had a very high likelihood of being cured of this disease,” said Cathy Starner, PharmD, principal health outcomes researcher at Prime.

