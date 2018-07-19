UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NEW JERSEY, MAY 30, 2018 – Proactive Healthcare Communications has announced the promotion of Alicia Brown to Senior Vice President, Account Group Director.

“Since joining Proactive in 2007, Alicia has grown to be an outstanding Account Manager who is able to adapt and understand each client’s unique business opportunities and challenges, including OTCs, RX, and Medical Devices. She is a seasoned professional and epitomizes the White Glove Account service provided by Proactive. I am proud to announce her promotion to Senior Vice President.” – Peter Mineo, CEO and President of Proactive Healthcare Communications.

Alicia comes from a background of small business ownership, where the customer was the primary focus for success. Paying attention to every detail and delivering satisfaction were keys to her successes. She brought those skills with her to the healthcare communications industry. In her 11+ years at Proactive, she has managed multiple projects and project teams, supported sales efforts, executed numerous physician and KOL/HCP Speaker programs across varying specialties and for various brands/disease states, and managed several large-scale national efforts.

“I am honored to be recognized once again for my hard work and commitment to our business and our clients. But I couldn’t do this alone. I have the privilege of working with an outstanding team who lend support and guidance each and every day and who, in turn, make success a reality. I look forward to my new role within Proactive and to the challenges and opportunities for growth this position will afford me.” –Alicia Brown, Senior Vice President of Proactive Healthcare Communications.

Alicia will continue to create, execute, and manage multiple physician marketing campaigns, along with cultivating the new and existing client relationships at Proactive. For additional information, please contact Kristin Mineo, Proactive Healthcare Communications at kmineo@proactivemarketinggroup.com or 201-478-9137.

For 25 years, Proactive Healthcare Communications has been dedicated to helping healthcare clients grow their brands with strategic guidance and timely program implementation to target audiences. Areas of expertise cover a broad range of marketing tools, including KOL speaker development and programs, advisory boards, direct mail and database development, tele-detailing, email campaigns, and live sales rep support programs. Proactive prides itself on white-glove account management and program execution with a polished staff of VP-level executives in the ever-changing pharmaceutical marketplace.

Kristin Mineo

ProActive Healthcare Communications

Office: (732) 869-0034

Fax: (732) 869-0036

Cell:(201) 478-9137

Kmineo@proactivemarketinggroup.com