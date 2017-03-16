PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday it would buy Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC’s recently-approved Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug, Emflaza, and promised to re-examine the hefty U.S. price tag on the treatment.

Emflaza is available outside the United States as a generic to treat the devastating muscle-wasting genetic disease that mainly affects young boys. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Marathon selling Emflaza in the United States.

Americans who previously imported Emflaza for as little as $1,000, lost that option, in theory, after the drug’s U.S. approval. Marathon slapped a $89,000-per-patient-per-year price tag on the steroid, immediately drawing intense criticism from U.S. lawmakers and forcing it halt the drug’s launch.

“Obviously we’re re-examining the current price of Emflaza … We believe a change needs to be had, but … it’s really too premature to speculate on the price level,” PTC Chief Executive Stuart Peltz said on a conference call.

PTC said it would pay Marathon about $140 million upfront, comprised of about $75 million in cash and about $65 million in stock, which could give Marathon a stake of up to 20 percent in PTC. PTC’s stock was down about 12 percent in morning trading.

The deal will help PTC, which has been involved in DMD for nearly two decades, expand its footprint and sales force in the United States ahead of the potential approval of its own drug, Translarna, Peltz said.

Translarna, designed to treat a specific subset of DMD patients, in available in Europe. The FDA rejected the drug last year, but is currently reviewing it and a decision is expected by October.

Emflaza, on the other hand, is approved to treat all DMD patients and works by reducing inflammation and lowering the immune system’s activity. But though it is the first FDA-approved steroid, another widely-available steroid, prednisone, is frequently prescribed to treat DMD.

PTC said it considers Emflaza a “disease-modifying” treatment. But two U.S. lawmakers have questioned the data the FDA used to evaluate the drug and why Marathon was given market exclusivity even though it did no significant research.

PTC said Marathon is also eligible to receive royalties and milestone payments. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

The first and only other U.S.-approved DMD drug is Sarepta Therapeutics’ Exondys 51, which was cleared in September despite stiff resistance from researchers within and outside the FDA.

Evercore is PTC’s financial adviser, while Wilmer Hale is its legal counsel.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-ptcthepeutics-marathon-dmd-idUSKBN16N1GX