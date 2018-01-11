New York, NY, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Publicis Health, a division of Publicis Groupe, S.A., today announced the appointment of Michael du Toit as Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately. In this new role, Mr. du Toit will be responsible for leading Publicis Health’s global business development strategy and driving growth across Publicis Health’s worldwide network of communications and media agencies. Mr. du Toit will report to Alexandra von Plato, Global Group President, Publicis Health, and will be a member of Publicis Health’s Global Management Committee.

Most recently, Mr. du Toit served as President and Chief Client Officer at Everyday Health Inc, where he led the organization’s consumer and professional businesses and created innovative partnerships across a variety of sectors that optimized audience engagement for clients’ brands. From 2006 to 2015, he served in various leadership roles at Publicis, including President at Digitas Health and Publicis Health. Mr. du Toit previously held leadership roles at Grey Advertising and Ventiv Health as well as senior marketing positions at Glaxo and Boehringer Ingelheim.

“Michael’s perspective from holding key leadership positions on the agency, client and most recently publishing sides of the business make him both an invaluable leader for our teams and advisor to our clients,” said Alexandra von Plato, Global Group President, Publicis Health. “Add to that his deep and trusted relationships across our business and the industry, and we couldn’t ask for anyone better suited to help our leaders chart a new chapter of growth and development at Publicis Health.”

“I’m delighted that Michael has returned to Publicis Health, and I’m certain his impact will be felt immediately within our businesses,” said Nick Colucci, Chairman and CEO, Publicis Health. “Michael’s deep expertise and passion for healthcare communications will be a significant driver for our growth.”

“Publicis Health’s unrivaled portfolio of end-to-end solutions that cater to the full-spectrum of pharmaceutical and healthcare communications needs is truly unique,” said Mr. du Toit. “The scope and scale of products and services cover complete product lifecycles, across our clients’ many diverse audiences. Our capabilities provide solutions throughout our clients’ organizations, including C-suite consulting. I am really excited to again be a part of the premier marketing communications team in the industry, and to find innovative, efficient and effective ways to help our clients win. It’s good to be back home.”

Mr. du Toit will be based out of Publicis Health’s offices in New York and Philadelphia. He may be reached at michael.dutoit@publicishealth.com.