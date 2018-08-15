MONTVILLE, N.J., August 8, 2018 / After only five months as a new full-service healthcare agency, QBFox Healthcomm (qbfoxhc.com) is expanding. Responding to both new assignments from one of their core clients — and the addition of another new biotech company — the agency has added two key players. Jason Doce joins as Group Copy Supervisor working alongside CCO, Chet Moss, to oversee the copy side of the business and Mark Vespole joins as Account Supervisor to work closely with CEO Steve Viviano on the management of all client assignments.

Both join from McCann Echo where Vespole worked on their largest healthcare account while Doce oversaw a creative group that also included that same client. Doce began his advertising career working with Moss, Viviano and Chief Medical Officer, Stacy Patterson at ICC. “We’re always looking for the best talent in the industry, but also want to work with people we have a relationship with, who we’ve worked with before. It adds to that sympatico and instant chemistry and Jason fit that bill,” stated Moss. “The fact that Jason and Mark were already working together and came to us as a cohesive team was also very appealing as we build our family culture,” stated Viviano.

After a successful stint as copywriter at ICC, Doce went on to a purely digital shop where he rose to executive creative director in 5 years. There he managed writers and art directors, and the front-end programmers as that shop grew from a dozen people to over 70. “It’s really exciting to help grow another successful agency alongside people I know well,” commented Doce.

Vespole spent the last 5 years at Echo quickly moving up from Account Coordinator to Program Manager to Senior Account Executive. He oversaw the rollout of a new digital routing system and was seen as the go-to guy for his teams on all things digital. “In our research, we uncovered that Mark was a shining star and someone who was ready to bust out with the right opportunity and mentorship,” stated Viviano. “The fact that he had also successfully run his own business was a huge plus as we’re looking for people who can easily move in and out of assigned responsibilities and aren’t afraid of the entrepreneurial aspects of our place.”

QBFox Healthcomm was recently named an Agency to Watch based on the experience of the Senior managers there.

