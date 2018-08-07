Razorfish Health Continues Its Unrivaled Leadership in Technology and Digital Solutions; Adds Heavyweight Consumer and Automotive Talent to Leadership Team

Philadelphia, PA – August 7, 2018 – Razorfish Health, the preeminent next-generation healthcare advertising agency, is ensuring that it continues to bring game-changing business insights and unrivaled digital innovations to its clients. To cement and refresh the agency’s leading technology and digital capability, Anthony Tartaglia, a technology executive with vast experience in consumer and healthcare brands, has been added to its leadership team as SVP, Digital Solutions.

Tartaglia will be charged with defining high-level digital strategy, leading the execution of digital projects across numerous clients, growing and managing digital talent, while serving on the senior leadership team to help drive the overall growth and guide the direction of Razorfish Health. Based out of the agency’s Philadelphia office, Tartaglia will be reporting to Don Young, Chief Operating Officer.

Tartaglia comes to Razorfish Health most recently from General Motors, where he was a development and program manager on the global product development information technology team, leading the technical design and development of tools that leveraged machine learning and “big data” technologies. Tartaglia has held senior technology positions with both agencies and clients, including at Cohn & Wolfe (formerly GCI Group), Digitas Health, Band Digital (formerly WhittmanHart), Electronic Ink and Capital One.

Razorfish Health will tap Tartaglia’s deep involvement on cross-discipline teams that delivered creative technology solutions for a broad array of Fortune 500 and high-profile companies, such as Comcast, Crayola, Converse, AT&T, Behr Paint, Black & Decker, Harley Davidson, and many prestigious healthcare brands, including Novartis, Genentech, MEDecision, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Shire and Wyeth.

“Continually elevating Razorfish Health’s unrivaled tech capability and industry leadership is essential to creating sustainable success, and Anthony Tartaglia’s insights with brands outside of healthcare, will help us draw on best practices from other sectors and keep us nimble to rethink digital in this space,” states David Paragamian, Managing Director of Razorfish Health. “From building and managing forward-thinking teams to implementing corporate vision and strategies, Anthony has a track record of exceeding expectations. Under his leadership, our clients will benefit from exciting, innovative technology initiatives that will help them connect deeper with their patients and HCPs.”

