NEW YORK, NY, July 10, 2018 – Razorfish Health, the preeminent next-generation healthcare professional (HCP) agency, names John Reid as SVP, Executive Creative Director. Based out of the agency’s New York office, Reid will be charged with creative business responsibilities for several top pharmaceutical clients, reporting to Josh Tumelty, EVP, Executive Creative Director. Reid will play a key role in helping Razorfish Health meet its fast-growing creative needs.

Reid brings 20 years of experience to the Razorfish Health team, having held senior creative positions at Wunderman, McCann, CP+B and ATTIK. Through his creative roles he has worked with some of the world’s largest health and wellness brands, such as Biogen, Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Procter and Gamble, and Pfizer, as well as top consumer brands like Microsoft, Visa, and HBO. An award winning creative director, Reid’s work been recognized by Cannes Lions, The Clios, and the ADDYs. He has been a judge at Cannes Lions and The Clios.

“At Razorfish Heath we have a longtime culture of pushing the limits of what is possible and Reid will be a lightning rod for our creative team with his tremendous talent creating bold brand stories and blending storytelling, advertising, and technology into one seamless experience,” states Dave Paragamian, Managing Director of Razorfish Health. “As we breakdown the geographic boundaries that have historically siloed our business responsibilities, I am expecting John’s impact and value to be felt across our entire organization.”

###

About Razorfish Health

Razorfish Health is the next generation healthcare professional advertising agency with unrivaled digital roots, best-in-class business intelligence, insightful strategy and award-winning creative. Razorfish Health has one of the largest in-house clinical staffs filled with M.D.s and other scientists. Our strategic insights, unrivaled expertise across technology platforms and flawless, powerful storytelling cuts through the clutter of typical healthcare marketing. We drive better health outcomes. That’s the new HCP advertising agency. That’s Razorfish Health.

Contact:

Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

212-399-0026

ivy@ivycohen.com