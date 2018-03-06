PHILADELPHIA, Penn., March 6, 2018 – To amplify its leadership as the preeminent next-generation healthcare professional (HCP) agency, Razorfish Health has elevated Nafeez Zawahir, M.D. to Senior Vice President, Medical Strategy, and announced the creation of a new MDConsul, which he will lead. Razorfish Health is part of the global Publicis Health network, a division of Publicis Groupe.

“Razorfish Health is committed to ensuring the HCP voice and experience is infused into everything we do, and Dr. Zawahir provides a valuable HCP perspective as a physician who understands the unique intersection of medicine and communication,” says David Paragamian, Razorfish Health’s Managing Director. “His personal understanding of the needs of today’s doctor will guide our teams to appreciate how HCPs engage with brands, how they get information, how and when they consume information, and what it is like to practice medicine today.”

Dr. Zawahir earned his medical degree and did post graduate training in internal medicine at Columbia University and Methodist Hospital. He has spent his career deeply engaged in medical affairs, medical education, continuing medical education (CME) and healthcare communications in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. As the CME Reviewer at WebMD’s Medscape, he spent five years reviewing articles across many therapeutic areas to ensure accuracy, applicability and fair balance of information. He uses his specialized knowledge to help Razorfish Health’s clients navigate the complexities of today’s healthcare landscape, particularly in the fields of oncology and rare diseases. He has worked with companies such as Forest Pharmaceuticals, Gerber, and Johnson & Johnson.

This application of the HCP perspective will make MDConsul a unique and critical new resource. It will bring today’s practicing physicians in the room for clients through the intersection of several proprietary data sets: physicians’ online behavior, doctor-patient in-office conversations, and Razorfish Health’s own bespoke panel of M.D. key opinion leaders in targeted therapeutic areas.

“MDConsul represents Razorfish Health’s biggest commitment to date to build out our medical and HCP acumen through people, data streams and outside key opinion leaders,” Paragamian concluded. “It is unique and augments our scientific team, and we are confident that Dr. Zawahir’s enormous reservoir of professional expertise will ensure the agency can continue to deliver on its promise as the leading HCP agency.”

###

About Razorfish Health

Razorfish Health is the next generation healthcare professional advertising agency with unrivaled digital roots, best-in-class business intelligence, insightful strategy and award-winning creative. Razorfish Health has one of the largest in-house clinical staffs filled with M.D.s and other scientists. Our strategic insights, unrivaled expertise across technology platforms and flawless, powerful storytelling cuts through the clutter of typical healthcare marketing. We drive better health outcomes. That’s the new HCP advertising agency. That’s Razorfish Health.

Contact:

Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

212-399-0026

ivy@ivycohen.com

Jennifer Smeth