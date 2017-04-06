HoFH is the most severe form of hypercholesterolemia. While rare, occurring in approximately one to two people per million, untreated patients can have LDL cholesterol levels ranging from 500 to 1000 mg/dL, compared to normal LDL cholesterol levels of less than 130 mg/dL. Due to these high levels of LDL cholesterol, patients with HoFH are at an extreme risk of premature cardiovascular disease. Without treatment, patients typically present with signs and symptoms of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease before the age of 20.

Breakthrough Therapy designation was created to expedite the development and review of drugs that target serious or life-threatening conditions. A Breakthrough Therapy drug must show preliminary clinical evidence of a substantial improvement on a clinically significant endpoint over available therapies, or over placebo if there is no available therapy.

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading science-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high LDL-cholesterol, atopic dermatitis and a rare inflammatory condition and has product candidates in development in other areas of high unmet medical need, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, pain, cancer and infectious diseases. For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

