Roche gets breakthrough status for Alzheimer’s test Elecsys
ZURICH (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Roche an accelerated review for its Elecsys product used to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
The FDA gave breakthrough device designation to Elecsys, which examines the cerebrospinal fluid in adult patients with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease or other causes of dementia.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-roche-alzheimers/roche-gets-breakthrough-status-for-alzheimers-test-elecsys-idUSKBN1KA0FL
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
