Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > FDA/Regulatory > Approvals > Roche receives EU approval for Gazyvaro, Actemra
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Roche receives EU approval for Gazyvaro, Actemra

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, September 22nd, 2017

 

Roche receives EU approval for Gazyvaro, European approval for Actemra

 

ZURICH (Reuters) – Roche said it has received European approval for its Actemra medication in giant cell arteritis (GCA), the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

“As the first effective non-steroid therapy for GCA, Actemra/RoActemra has the potential to fundamentally change how this condition is treated,” Sandra Horning, Roche’s chief medical officer and global head of product development, said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Basel-based Roche said it also received European Union approval of Gazyvaro for people with previously untreated advanced follicular lymphoma.

 

Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-roche-hldg-approval/roche-receives-eu-approval-for-gazyvaro-european-approval-for-actemra-idUSKCN1BX0F5

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

August 2017 Focus: Pharma Innovators, Top 200 Meds, Lions Health and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation