Roche’s hemophilia drug Hemlibra wins EU approval

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, February 27th, 2018

 

Swiss group Roche said on Tuesday the European Commission has approved its drug Hemlibra for people with hemophilia A who have developed resistance to standard treatments.

The approval was expected after a panel recommended it last month. The drug was already approved in the United States last year.

Hemlibra is among the new medicines that the Basel-based pharmaceuticals maker hopes will offset falling sales of its three biggest drugs, Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin. Some analysts expect peak Hemlibra sales of more than $4 billion a year.


(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-roche-hemlibra/roche-says-hemophilia-drug-hemlibra-wins-eu-approval-idUSKCN1GB2CH?il=0

