Roche’s hemophilia drug Hemlibra wins EU approval
Roche says hemophilia drug Hemlibra wins EU approval
Swiss group Roche said on Tuesday the European Commission has approved its drug Hemlibra for people with hemophilia A who have developed resistance to standard treatments.
The approval was expected after a panel recommended it last month. The drug was already approved in the United States last year.
Hemlibra is among the new medicines that the Basel-based pharmaceuticals maker hopes will offset falling sales of its three biggest drugs, Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin. Some analysts expect peak Hemlibra sales of more than $4 billion a year.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-roche-hemlibra/roche-says-hemophilia-drug-hemlibra-wins-eu-approval-idUSKCN1GB2CH?il=0
Ad Right Top
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
February 2018 Focus: Top 10 Pipelines, Focused Value in Pharma, Agenda 2018 and MAHF!