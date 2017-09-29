Ad Header

Roche’s Perjeta regimen gets FDA priority review

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, September 29th, 2017

 

ZURICH (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review for Roche’s Perjeta in combination with Herceptin and chemotherapy for treating HER2-positive early breast cancer after surgery, Roche said on Friday.

The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by Jan 28, 2018, it said in a statement.

A clinical trial for the combination therapy resulted in a modest benefit for patients, but Roche has expressed confidence that Perjeta will drive sales as it tries to offset the hit from cut-price competition to top-selling biological cancer medicines.

 

Reporting by Michael Shields

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-roche-perjeta/roches-perjeta-regimen-gets-fda-priority-review-in-breast-cancer-idUSKCN1C40H2

