Sanofi, Evotec team up for research plarform
Sanofi, Evotec team up for research plarform

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, March 8th, 2018

 

Sanofi, Evotec team up for research on infectious diseases treatment

 

Sanofi and Evotec said they had started exclusive talks over accelerating research into the treatment of infectious diseases, and added on Thursday that they would form a new open innovation platform in this area, led by Evotec.

Sanofi will license its research into infectious diseases and its early-stage development portfolio, and the French group will also transfer its research unit dealing with this area over to Evotec.

Sanofi will pay Evotec an initial one-time cash upfront payment of 60 million euros ($74.4 million) and provide further significant long-term funding to develop portfolio, the companies added.

 

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sanofi-evotec/sanofi-evotec-team-up-for-research-on-infectious-diseases-treatment-idUSKCN1GK0OL?il=0

