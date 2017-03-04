Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 11,866 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 10,600 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,500 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,800 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
“In the CHRONOS study, Dupixent used with topical corticosteroids showed significantly greater clearance of skin lesions and overall disease severity compared to topical corticosteroids alone, which are commonly prescribed for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis,” Andrew Blauvelt, the principal investigator of the study, said in a joint statement from the companies.
“This study provides positive long-term data for Dupixent, which is important given atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory disease,” he said.
A biologics license application (BLA) for Dupixent was accepted for Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2016.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; writing by John Irish; Editing by Clelia Oziel)
Source: Reuters
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-sanofi-regeneron-idUSKBN16B0IR
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
February 2017 Focus: Top 10 Pipelines, Agenda 2017 and more!