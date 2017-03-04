Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Inflammatory Diseases > Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) > Sanofi, Regeneron say latest Dupixent eczema drug tests positive
Print Friendly

Sanofi, Regeneron say latest Dupixent eczema drug tests positive

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Saturday, March 4th, 2017

 

 

Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.

“In the CHRONOS study, Dupixent used with topical corticosteroids showed significantly greater clearance of skin lesions and overall disease severity compared to topical corticosteroids alone, which are commonly prescribed for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis,” Andrew Blauvelt, the principal investigator of the study, said in a joint statement from the companies.

“This study provides positive long-term data for Dupixent, which is important given atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory disease,” he said.

A biologics license application (BLA) for Dupixent was accepted for Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2016.

 

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; writing by John Irish; Editing by Clelia Oziel)

 

Source: Reuters

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-sanofi-regeneron-idUSKBN16B0IR

Ad Right Top

Top Articles

Top Articles

Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Most Comented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

February 2017 Focus: Top 10 Pipelines, Agenda 2017 and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2015 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Password Reset
Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.

Main Navigation