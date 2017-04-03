Ad Header

Sanofi to pay $19.8 million over claims of drug overcharges: U.S.

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, April 3rd, 2017

 

Sanofi SA (SASY.PA)’s Sanofi Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.

Sanofi Pasteur, the company’s vaccine division, had told the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department in 2012 that it had made an accounting error in overcharging for certain drugs, the Justice Department said in a statement.

In an emailed statement, a Sanofi spokeswoman said the company “cooperated fully and negotiated in good faith with the government.”

 

(Reporting by Joel Schectman and Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-sanofi-usa-idUSKBN1751P4

