SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd, a vaccine maker at the center of a safety scandal in China, began falsifying production records for its rabies vaccine in April 2014, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Changsheng had mixed some batches with expired solution and did not correctly record dates or batch numbers, Xinhua said, citing the findings of an investigation team established by China’s State Council.

China launched sweeping spot checks at vaccine makers around the country last month in a bid to rein in public outrage after Changsheng was found to have falsified data for the rabies vaccine and manufactured an ineffective vaccine for Chinese babies.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-vaccines/scandal-hit-chinese-vaccine-maker-changsheng-started-falsifying-records-in-2014-xinhua-idUSKBN1KS0WS