Shire granted EU marketing authorization for ADYNOVI® [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated] for adults and adolescents with Hemophilia A

Marketing Authorization will enable patient access to ADYNOVI throughout Europe

Zug, Switzerland – January 15, 2018 – Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), the global biotechnology leader in rare diseases, announced today that the European Commission (EC) has granted Marketing Authorization for ADYNOVI [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated], an extended half-life recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII) treatment, for on-demand and prophylactic use in patients 12 years and older living with hemophilia A. ADYNOVI is modified to last longer in the blood and potentially require less frequent injections than unmodified Antihemophilic Factor when used to reduce the frequency of bleeding. It is built on ADVATE® [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)], a treatment used by hemophilia A patients worldwide for almost 15 years. ADYNOVI’s proprietary PEGylation technology, exclusively licensed from Nektar Therapeutics, extends the time between treatments and offers a twice-weekly dosing schedule.1

“The European approval of ADYNOVI is an important milestone in our continued commitment to provide new treatment options for patients living with hemophilia A,” said Dr. Peter Foertig, MD, Global Head Hematology Medical Affairs, Shire. “We believe that the twice-weekly prophylactic dosing, as well as the on-demand control of bleeding, offered by ADYNOVI will bring us closer to our goal of improving and personalizing disease management for hemophilia A patients in Europe.”

The Marketing Authorization is based on outcomes from three Phase 3 clinical trials of patients with hemophilia A. These include a prospective, global, multi-center, open label, non-randomized study of patients 12 to 65 years of age; a prospective, uncontrolled, open label, multi-center study of patients 12 years of age and younger; and a study of perioperative control of hemostasis with interim study results from 15 patients with severe hemophilia A undergoing surgical procedures.2,3,4

Hemophilia A, designated an orphan disease by the EC, is a rare bleeding disorder that causes longer-than-normal bleeding due to lack of proper clotting factor VIII (FVIII) in the blood.5,6 The severity of hemophilia A is determined by the amount of factor in the blood, with more severity associated with lower amounts of factor.7 More than half of patients with hemophilia A have the severe form of the condition.7 Today, hemophilia A affects approximately 150,000 across the globe.8 It primarily affects males, with an incidence of one in 5,000 male births.9 Of the worldwide hemophilia patient population, an estimated 75 percent lack adequate treatment or access to treatment altogether.9

With this approval, Shire is now authorized to market ADYNOVI in the 28 Member States of the European Union (EU), as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

About ADYNOVI

ADYNOVI was first approved as ADYNOVATE® [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated] by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. followed by approval in Japan, Canada, and Colombia, and is approved as ADYNOVI in Switzerland. ADYNOVATE most recently received approval in Japan for use in hemophilia A pediatric patients under 12 years of age and those undergoing surgery in November 2017.

ADYNOVI SAFETY INFORMATION FOR EUROPE

Please consult the ADYNOVI Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) before prescribing, particularly in relation to dosing and treatment monitoring.

Contraindications

Hypersensitivity to the active substance, to the parent molecule octocog alfa or to any of the excipients listed in the SmPC. Known allergic reaction to mouse or hamster protein.

Special warnings and precautions for use

The medicinal product contains traces of mouse and hamster proteins. If symptoms of hypersensitivity occur, patients should be advised to discontinue use of the medicinal product immediately and contact their physician. Patients should be informed of the early signs of hypersensitivity reactions including hives, generalised urticaria, tightness of the chest, wheezing, hypotension, and anaphylaxis.

The formation of neutralising antibodies (inhibitors) against factor VIII is a known complication in the management of individuals with haemophilia A. These inhibitors are usually IgG immunoglobulins directed against the factor VIII procoagulant activity, which are quantified in Bethesda Units (BU) per ml of plasma using the modified assay.

In general, all patients treated with coagulation factor VIII should be carefully monitored for the development of inhibitors by appropriate clinical observations and laboratory tests. If the expected factor VIII activity plasma levels are not attained, or if bleeding is not controlled with an appropriate dose, testing for factor VIII inhibitor presence should be performed.

After reconstitution this medicinal product contains 0.45 mmol sodium (10 mg) per vial.

Adverse Reactions

Common (Greater-than or equal to 1/100 to <1/10) Headache, Diarrhea, Nausea, Rash

Uncommon (Greater-than or equal to 1/1000 to <1/100) Factor VIII inhibition in previously-treated patients (PTPs), Hypersensitivity, Flushing

For more information, please refer to the ADYNOVI Summary of Product Characteristics here.

ADVATE SAFETY INFORMATION FOR EUROPE

ADVATE is contraindicated in patients with known anaphylaxis to mouse or hamster protein or other constituents of the product.

Allergic-type hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, are possible and have been reported with ADVATE. Symptoms have manifested as dizziness, paresthesia, rash, flushing, face swelling, urticaria, dyspnea, and pruritus. Discontinue use if hypersensitivity symptoms occur and administer appropriate emergency treatment.

Carefully monitor patients treated with factor VIII products for the development of FVIII inhibitors by appropriate clinical observations and laboratory tests. Inhibitors have been reported following administration of ADVATE predominantly in previously untreated patients (PUPs) and previously minimally treated patients (MTPs).

If expected plasma FVIII levels are not attained, or if bleeding is not controlled with an expected dose, perform an assay that measures FVIII inhibitor concentration.

The serious adverse reactions seen with ADVATE are hypersensitivity reactions and the development of high-titer inhibitors necessitating alternative treatments to FVIII.

The most common adverse reactions observed in clinical trials (frequency greater than or equal to 10 percent of subjects) were pyrexia, headache, cough, nasopharyngitis, vomiting, arthralgia, and limb injury.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Elizabeth Kalina ekalina@shire.com +1 781 482 2713

Gwen Fisher gfisher@shire.com +1 781 482 9649

Investor Relations

Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com +41 795 432 359

Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com +1 617 588 8175

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the fullest.

We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and work tirelessly to improve people’s lives with medicines that have a meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.

www.shire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements concerning future strategy, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, projected revenues, the anticipated timing of clinical trials and approvals for, and the commercial potential of, inline or pipeline products, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, Shire’s results could be materially adversely affected. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

Shire’s products may not be a commercial success;

increased pricing pressures and limits on patient access as a result of governmental regulations and market developments may affect Shire’s future revenues, financial condition and results of operations;

Shire conducts its own manufacturing operations for certain of its products and is reliant on third party contract manufacturers to manufacture other products and to provide goods and services. Some of Shire’s products or ingredients are only available from a single approved source for manufacture. Any disruption to the supply chain for any of Shire’s products may result in Shire being unable to continue marketing or developing a product or may result in Shire being unable to do so on a commercially viable basis for some period of time;

the manufacture of Shire’s products is subject to extensive oversight by various regulatory agencies. Regulatory approvals or interventions associated with changes to manufacturing sites, ingredients or manufacturing processes could lead to, among other things, significant delays, an increase in operating costs, lost product sales, an interruption of research activities or the delay of new product launches;

certain of Shire’s therapies involve lengthy and complex processes, which may prevent Shire from timely responding to market forces and effectively managing its production capacity;

Shire has a portfolio of products in various stages of research and development. The successful development of these products is highly uncertain and requires significant expenditures and time, and there is no guarantee that these products will receive regulatory approval;

the actions of certain customers could affect Shire’s ability to sell or market products profitably. Fluctuations in buying or distribution patterns by such customers can adversely affect Shire’s revenues, financial conditions or results of operations;

Shire’s products and product candidates face substantial competition in the product markets in which it operates, including competition from generics;

adverse outcomes in legal matters, tax audits and other disputes, including Shire’s ability to enforce and defend patents and other intellectual property rights required for its business, could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s revenues, financial condition or results of operations;

inability to successfully compete for highly qualified personnel from other companies and organizations;

failure to achieve the strategic objectives, including expected operating efficiencies, cost savings, revenue enhancements, synergies or other benefits at the time anticipated or at all with respect to Shire’s acquisitions, including NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dyax Corp. or Baxalta Incorporated may adversely affect Shire’s financial condition and results of operations;

Shire’s growth strategy depends in part upon its ability to expand its product portfolio through external collaborations, which, if unsuccessful, may adversely affect the development and sale of its products;

a slowdown of global economic growth, or economic instability of countries in which Shire does business, as well as changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates, that adversely impact the availability and cost of credit and customer purchasing and payment patterns, including the collectability of customer accounts receivable;

failure of a marketed product to work effectively or if such a product is the cause of adverse side effects could result in damage to Shire’s reputation, the withdrawal of the product and legal action against Shire;

investigations or enforcement action by regulatory authorities or law enforcement agencies relating to Shire’s activities in the highly regulated markets in which it operates may result in significant legal costs and the payment of substantial compensation or fines;

Shire is dependent on information technology and its systems and infrastructure face certain risks, including from service disruptions, the loss of sensitive or confidential information, cyber-attacks and other security breaches or data leakages that could have a material adverse effect on Shire’s revenues, financial condition or results of operations;

Shire incurred substantial additional indebtedness to finance the Baxalta acquisition, which has increased its borrowing costs and may decrease its business flexibility;

Our ongoing strategic review of our Neuroscience franchise may distract management and employees and may not lead to improved operating performance or financial results; there can be no guarantee that, once completed, our strategic review will result in any additional strategic changes beyond those that have already been announced; and

a further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in Shire’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Shire’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in each case including those risks outlined in “ITEM 1A: Risk Factors”, and in Shire’s subsequent reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, all of which are available on Shire’s website.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

###

References

ADYNOVI Summary of Product Characteristics. European Medicines Agency. http://www.ema.europa.eu/ema/index.jsp?curl=pages/medicines/human/medicines/004195/smops/Positive/human_smop_001228.jsp&mid=WC0b01ac058001d127. Last accessed January 2018.

Konkle BA, Stasyshyn O, Chowdary P, et al. Pegylated, full-length, recombinant factor VIII for prophylactic and on-demand treatment of severe hemophilia A. Blood. 2015;126:1078-85.

Mullins ES, Stasyshyn O, Alvarez-Román MT, et al. Extended half-life pegylated, full-length recombinant factor VIII for prophylaxis in children with severe haemophilia A. Haemophilia. 2017;23:238-246.

Brand B, Gruppo R, Wynn TT, et al. Efficacy and safety of pegylated full-length recombinant factor VIII with extended half-life for perioperative haemostasis in haemophilia A patients. Haemophilia. 2016;22:e251-8.

Orphanet. Rare disease registries in Europe. Orphanet Report Series: Rare Disease Collection, May 2017. Available at: http://www.orpha.net/orphacom/cahiers/docs/GB/Registries.pdf Last accessed October 2017.

World Federation of Hemophilia. What is hemophilia? Available at: http://www.wfh.org/en/page.aspx?pid=646 Last accessed October 2017.

National Hemophilia Foundation. Hemophilia A. Available at: https://www.hemophilia.org/Bleeding-Disorders/Types-of-Bleeding-Disorders/Hemophilia-A Last accessed October 2017.

World Federation of Hemophilia. Report on the Annual Global Survey 2016. January 2018. Available at: https://www1.wfh.org/publication/files/pdf-1669.pdf Last accessed October 2017.

National Hemophilia Foundation. Fast facts. 2017. Available at: https://www.hemophilia.org/About-Us/Fast-Facts Last accessed October 2017.

GlobeNewswire source:

https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/01/15/1289070/0/en/Shire-granted-EU-marketing-authorization-for-ADYNOVI-Antihemophilic-Factor-Recombinant-PEGylated-for-adults-and-adolescents-with-Hemophilia-A.html