Srinivasan, who is a close associate with venture capitalist and Trump transition team scientific adviser Peter Thiel, has been a critic of the FDA. Srinivasan met with Trump on Jan. 12, allegedly about the FDA positions, according to Bloomberg.

Srinivasan was known for using his Twitter account to criticize the agency for slow approval of new medications. In a tweet, Srinivasan has said that “before the FDA, scientists were able to take insulin from bench to bedside in two years.” He also said that “for every thalidomide though, many dead from slow approvals.” Thalidomide was initially prescribed as a sedative, but many women taking the drug during pregnancy delivered children with phocomelia (malformation of the limbs). Only about half of those children survived.

In addition to criticizing the FDA for slow approval of medications, Srinivasan has also used his social media platform to suggest disbanding the FDA and use an online ratings tool like Yelp to show which drugs are most effective. In 2013, Bloomberg reported that Srinivasan proposed the idea of “a world run by software that could circumvent regulation.”