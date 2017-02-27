2. Endo International

After abuse concerns for its severe pain-relief drug Opana ER, an opioid agonist, Endo (ENDP) will meet with the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee to discuss those concerns. Company officials will meet with the FDA committee on March 13. RTT said a new anti-crush formulation of the drug was blamed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for an outbreak of HIV in Indiana. The new coating led drug abusers to inject the opioid rather than snort it, according to news reports from March 2016. Following the concerns raised, sales of Opana ER declined to $120.05 million from $132.16 million last year, RTT news said.