PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — Slayback Pharma LLC is pleased to announce the launch of Generic Zovirax Ointment (Acyclovir Ointment) 5%, by its out-licensee – Sandoz (Fougera). Slayback had developed the product and out-licensed the sales and marketing rights to Sandoz. The ANDA filed by Sandoz (Fougera) was approved on May 11, 2016.

The product is a generic version of Valeant’s Zovirax Ointment (Acyclovir Ointment), which is indicated in the management of initial genital herpes and in limited non-life-threatening mucocutaneous Herpes simplex virus infections in immunocompromised patients. Acyclovir Ointment is contraindicated in patients who develop hypersensitivity to the components of the formulation. Acyclovir Ointment is intended for cutaneous use only and should not be used in the eye.