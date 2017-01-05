Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 10,766 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,100 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 8,700 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,400 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Amit Munshi, president and chief executive officer of Arena, said unloading Belviq will allow Arena to focus on its clinical stage programs. With the funding from the sale to Eisai, Arena has a goal of developing “first- or best-in-class assets with our three proprietary compounds, from which we expect results from multiple Phase 2 clinical trials later this year,” Munshi said in a statement.
Under terms of the deal, Eisai will now be responsible for all development and commercialization of Belviq. Eisai will pay Arena $23 million in cash. Arena said it is eligible for royalty payments of 9.5 percent on annual global sales of Belviq, which are expected to be less than or equal to $175 million. The company said it is eligible for royalties of 13.5 percent on global net sales “greater than $175 million but less than or equal to $500 million and 18.5 percent on annual global net sales greater than $500 million.” Additionally, Arena is eligible to receive $26 million in potential sales and regulatory milestones including $25 million upon global net sales reaching $250 million in any 12 month period and $1 million for approval in Brazil, the company said.
In addition to the payments from Eisai, Arena said the sale will allow the company to divert about $80 million it would have spent on Belviq to other projects.
Arena also has a number of ongoing collaborations with other companies, $262 million schizophrenia research deal with Boehringer Ingelheim. Under that deal, which was struck in January, the two companies will conduct joint research to identify drug candidates targeting an undisclosed G protein-coupled receptor, which belongs to the group of orphan CNS receptors. An “orphan receptor” is structurally related to a family of proteins that are known to act as functional cell-surface receptors but whose ligand has not yet been identified. Shares of Arena are trading this morning at $1.52, as of 9:59.
Source: BioSpace
http://www.biospace.com/News/socal-biotech-arena-officially-bails-on-weight/443285/source=TopBreaking?intcid=homepage-seekernewssection-tabtopbreakingnews
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!