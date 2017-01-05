Amit Munshi, president and chief executive officer of Arena, said unloading Belviq will allow Arena to focus on its clinical stage programs. With the funding from the sale to Eisai, Arena has a goal of developing “first- or best-in-class assets with our three proprietary compounds, from which we expect results from multiple Phase 2 clinical trials later this year,” Munshi said in a statement.

Under terms of the deal, Eisai will now be responsible for all development and commercialization of Belviq. Eisai will pay Arena $23 million in cash. Arena said it is eligible for royalty payments of 9.5 percent on annual global sales of Belviq, which are expected to be less than or equal to $175 million. The company said it is eligible for royalties of 13.5 percent on global net sales “greater than $175 million but less than or equal to $500 million and 18.5 percent on annual global net sales greater than $500 million.” Additionally, Arena is eligible to receive $26 million in potential sales and regulatory milestones including $25 million upon global net sales reaching $250 million in any 12 month period and $1 million for approval in Brazil, the company said.

In addition to the payments from Eisai, Arena said the sale will allow the company to divert about $80 million it would have spent on Belviq to other projects