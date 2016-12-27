December 27, 2016By Mark Terry , BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff

Capnia (CAPN), located in Redwood City, Calif., and privately-held Essentialis, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., agreed to merge to form a rare disease drug company.

The newly merged company will advance diazoxide choline controlled release tablet (DCCR) to treat patients with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). PWS is a complicated genetic disease that is marked by insatiable hunger (hyperphagia), as well as metabolic, endocrine, cognitive and behavioral complications. It is caused by a deletion on chromosome 15, and marked by genetic imprinting, when genes are turned on or off. In about a quarter of cases, the patient has two copies of chromosome 15 received from the mother and none from the father (uniparental disomy). In about 70 percent of cases, the disease is caused by the deletion of the father’s chromosome 15. If the deleted 15 is inherited from the mother, the child has Angelman syndrome, which is a markedly different disease.

Once the merger is completed, Capnia plans to issue shares of common stock at $0.96 per share to a syndicate made up of current and new investors for up to $8 million. They will be used to launch a planned Phase II/III clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of DCCR. The trial is expected to begin in the second half of 2017.

“We are excited to combine the strengths of these two dynamic organizations to create a leading rare disease therapeutics company that has the potential to bring a novel drug candidate to patients suffering with PWS, a devastating, often life-threatening disorder,” said Anish Bhatnagar, Capnia’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “While this transaction represents a new strategic direction for Capnia, it offers the potential of a highly-promising, late-stage clinical asset for a metabolic disorder for which no effective treatments currently exist. The new company, together with $8.0 million in financing, will be well-positioned to maximize long-term value for all its stakeholders.”