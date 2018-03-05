Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Countries > South Africa > South Africa’s listeria outbreak is largest on record: WHO
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

South Africa’s listeria outbreak is largest on record: WHO

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, March 5th, 2018

 

The South Africa listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people since January is the largest ever recorded globally, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

“Yes, this is the largest ever recorded outbreak of this severe form of listeriosis globally,” Peter K. Ben Embarek, who manages the WHO International Food Safety Authorities Network, told Reuters in an emailed response.

 

(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by David Goodman)

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-safrica-disease-listeria-who/south-africas-listeria-outbreak-is-largest-on-record-who-idUSKBN1GH2JJ?il=0

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

February 2018 Focus: Top 10 Pipelines, Focused Value in Pharma, Agenda 2018 and MAHF!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation