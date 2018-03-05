The South Africa listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people since January is the largest ever recorded globally, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

“Yes, this is the largest ever recorded outbreak of this severe form of listeriosis globally,” Peter K. Ben Embarek, who manages the WHO International Food Safety Authorities Network, told Reuters in an emailed response.

(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by David Goodman)

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-safrica-disease-listeria-who/south-africas-listeria-outbreak-is-largest-on-record-who-idUSKBN1GH2JJ?il=0