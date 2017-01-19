Afrezza has had a troubled past. Last year, partner Paris-based Sanofi SNY ) terminated its license and collaboration deal for Afrezza with MannKind because the drug had not met sales expectations. Afrezza was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2014 and hit the market in the U.S. in a partnership with Sanofi (SNY) in February 2015. Part of Afrezza’s sales problems were related to insurance reimbursement issues. The drug was classified as a Tier 3 medication, which meant patients had to pay a higher co-pay for the drug. The higher tier status also means more restrictions can be placed on the drug. Another issue with the drug is that it cannot be prescribed to patients with asthma and other serious lung ailments. Some analysts suggested the novelty of inhaling the insulin rather than injecting it is not worth the additional price.

Speights said MannKind’s plan to go with its own in-house sales team is a good idea. He said if Afrezza has any chance of commercial success, the company must control its message and sales efforts. While the company has been embattled due to the decline in Sales, Speights said MannKind will use stock options and funds that had been slated for a third-party sales team to finance the new hires. Speights also touted the direct-to-consumer plan and reaching out to managed-care providers.

Whether or not MannKind’s plans will work though, remains to be seen. Speights said the biggest concern is how long the company can afford to wait to see if the plan pays off, particularly given the company’s limited cash flow and reserves.

Shares of MannKind Corporation are trading at 66 cents this morning.