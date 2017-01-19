Top Articles
At the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco earlier this month, Matthew Pfeiffer, chief executive officer of MannKind, said the company plans to double its in-house sales team and begin a direct-to-consumer marketing plan for Afrezza. How many new hires the company is considering was not indicated. Writing in The Motley Fool, Keith Speights said the company is developing a television commercial and is considering sponsoring a reality television program, although which one was not identified. Not only that, but Pfeiffer said the company has gained access for Afrezza with managed care providers like Aetna and Express Scripts. Also, MannKind is looking to expand sales of Afrezza internationally and has submitted regulatory filings in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico, Speights said.
Speights said MannKind’s plan to go with its own in-house sales team is a good idea. He said if Afrezza has any chance of commercial success, the company must control its message and sales efforts. While the company has been embattled due to the decline in Sales, Speights said MannKind will use stock options and funds that had been slated for a third-party sales team to finance the new hires. Speights also touted the direct-to-consumer plan and reaching out to managed-care providers.
Whether or not MannKind’s plans will work though, remains to be seen. Speights said the biggest concern is how long the company can afford to wait to see if the plan pays off, particularly given the company’s limited cash flow and reserves.
Shares of MannKind Corporation are trading at 66 cents this morning.
Source: BioSpace
http://www.biospace.com/News/struggling-mannkinds-new-strategy-includes/444548/source=TopBreaking?intcid=homepage-seekernewssection-tabtopbreakingnews
