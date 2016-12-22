India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries SUNPHARMA.NS ), is buying skin cancer drug Odomzo from Switzerland-based Novartis AG (NVS) for $175 million upfront. There will also be additional milestone payments.

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2015, Odomzo (sonidegib) is a hedgehog pathway inhibitor used to treat adults with locally advanced basal cell carcinoma (laBCC) that has recurred after surgery or radiation treatment. It is also indicated for patients who are not candidates for surgery or radiation.

“Odomzo gives us an opportunity to meaningfully expand our already established branded dermatology business and support our expansion into Branded Oncology with a launched brand,” said Kirti Ganorkar, Sun Pharma’s global head of Business Development, in a statement. “We see meaningful global potential for Odomzo by leveraging Sun Pharma’s existing dermatology and oncology infrastructure to provide an innovative product to BCC patients worldwide.”

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has made several acquisitions recently. In October, it acquired Switzerland-based Ocular Technologies from Auven Therapeutics, a private equity firm. Sun paid $40 million upfront with contingent development and sales milestones, as well as tiered royalties on sales of Ocular’s ophthalmic drug Seciera.

In March, Sun bought 14 prescription brands from Novartis (NVS) in Japan for $293 million. And in June, Sun entered the dermatology market with the launch of its sunscreen product, Suncros.

On December 12, Sun and Israel-based Moebius Medical inked a licensing deal to develop MM-II, a novel candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain. MM-II is a non-opioid product that works with the physical properties of proprietary liposomes to lubricate arthritic knee joints