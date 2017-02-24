The company made the announcement this morning. Following Fouse’s departure from the office,will take over the duties of president and COO.

Fouse joined Celgene in 2010 and served as chief financial officer, and president of the company’s Hematology & Oncology franchise. She was elevated to the role of COO and company president in January 2016 when Celgene shook up its company leadership. That shakeup saw Mark Alles assume the role of chief executive officer and former CEO Bob Hugin took on the role of executive chairman of the company board of directors. Fouse, who has a position on the company board, said she will not stand for re-election since she is stepping down from her leadership positon with the company.

Fouse had been rumored to be a candidate for the CEO spot, John Carroll of Endpoints reported this morning. If that is true and being passed over for the top spot played any role in her decision to leave was left unanswered.

In a statement issued this morning, Alles said Fouse has shown “incredible commitment and dedication to Celgene and the patients we seek to serve worldwide.” Throughout Jackie’s nearly seven years with the Company, Celgene has produced tremendous growth and outstanding results, the company said in its statement.

“Celgene has greatly benefited from Jackie’s strategic leadership and wisdom,” Hugin said in a statement. “All of us thank Jackie for her countless and meaningful contributions to Celgene.”